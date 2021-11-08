‘Unguarded: Scottie Pippin’ with Michael Arkush

Unguarded is an unflinching memoir from the six-time NBA Champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist, and Hall of Famer–revealing how Scottie Pippen, the youngest of twelve, overcame two family tragedies and universal disregard by college scouts to become an essential component of the greatest basketball dynasty of the last fifty years.

Scottie Pippen has been called one of the greatest NBA players for good reason.

Simply put, without Pippen, there are no championship banners–let alone six–hanging from the United Center rafters. There’s no Last Dance documentary. There’s no “Michael Jordan” as we know him. The 1990s Chicago Bulls teams would not exist as we know them.