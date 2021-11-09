Skip to content
Search
Close
Entertainment
TV
Movies
Photos
Music
Covers
Sports
Reality Check
Cars
Quizzes
Culture
Fashion
Beauty & Hair
Travel
Education
Relationships
Motivational Spirit
Cocktail & Beer
Creative Lens
Lifestyle
News
Politics
Real Estate
Crime
Obituaries
Publisher’s Blog
Promotions
Business
Black Intellectuals
CEO to CEO
Careers & Diversity
Entrepreneurs & Business Leaders
Executive Suite
Female Success Factor
Finance & Wealth
Books
Book Club
Health
Health IQ
Be The Match Atlanta
COVID-19
Fitness
Food & Nutrition
Videos
Specials
Peace & Purpose
Vote For Me Project
RIDE Conference
Best of Atlanta
Cultural Innovators
Sisters With Superpowers
Father Coach Club
DJ Master Series
Justice for All
Promotions
Shop
Mirror Mirror talks to industry icon and beauty mogul Jamie Lynn
November 9, 2021
Rolling Out
View Author Posts
Beauty expert,Tie Cooper talks with industry icon and beauty mogul Jamie Lynn about music and beauty.
Posted in
Beauty and Hair Videos
‘Rolling out’ chats with CEO and inventor Shantel Jackson
By
Rolling Out
Whitney Olivia shares makeup tips on AM Wake-Up Call
By
Kenyatta Victoria
Danessa Myricks discusses her growth in the beauty industry
By
Kenyatta Victoria
Kali gives insight into being a salon owner on AM Wake-Up Call
By
Kenyatta Victoria
Chris Gees shares his journey in the hair industry
By
Kenyatta Victoria
Monday makeover: Canvas Colors CEO Ashley Lee gives lipstick application tips
By
Cassidy Sparks
Join Our Newsletter
Get the latest news from Rolling Out.
Email address
Leave this field empty if you're human:
×