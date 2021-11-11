After 7 kids with 4 women, Nick Cannon says, ‘My favorite baby mama is …’

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children.

The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.

Playing “Plead the Fifth” with Andy Cohen on “The Nick Cannon Show,” the “Watch What Happens Live” host asked Nick who his “favorite baby mama” is.

And rather than refusing to answer, Nick laughed and said: “I got this. I ain’t scared of you, Andy.”

“My favorite baby mama is … the next one!”

But that doesn’t mean the 41-year-old star is looking for another woman to procreate with as he insisted one of his “past baby mamas could still be [his] next one.”

He added: “That’s all I’m saying!”

The “Masked Singer” host’s comment came just days after he seemingly volunteered to father children with Saweetie.

She tweeted: “I want some babies.”

In response, Nick commented with a thinking face, ninja, rolling on the floor laughing and man raising one hand emojis.

Early last month, the star admitted he was trying to go without sex for the rest of the year after his therapist recommended he try celibacy.

He said: “I told you, man, I’m celibate right now. I’m going to see if I could make it to 2022.”

“I have enough children, enough frolicking, I’m good right now.”

Nick previously people who say he’s fathered too many children, as he said it was always his dream to have a “big family.”

He added: “I come from a big family, I have several siblings, [and] being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family.

“I want a big family too. The Lord has blessed me with what I asked.

“Ask and you shall receive.”