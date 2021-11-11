Kyle Kuzma slams Cavs fans who told him LeBron James gave him a title

Washington Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma got the veritable last laugh after Cleveland Cavs fans peppered him with taunts throughout the NBA contest that LeBron James gave him a championship trophy.

Kuzma was a substitute player on the Los Angeles Lakers team that King James led to the 2020 NBA championship.

Now as a starter and rising star on the Wizards, Kuzma stuck the figurative dagger in the Cavs fans’ hearts and then twisted the knife. Kuzma became the hero and led the Wizards’ last-minute comeback victory over the Cavs.

With his Wizards trailing the Cavs in the last minute of the game on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, Kuzma hit two big 3-point shots to bring the Wizards back to win, 97-94.

Kyle Kuzma's 4th three of the 4th quarter WINS IT for the @WashWizards! pic.twitter.com/T4MhNm71se — NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021

Kuzma thoroughly enjoyed being able to gloat over his role in vanquishing the Cavs during the press conference.

“I was just ready, I was ready for it,” Kuz told reporters. “Plus, there was some hecklers during the game, talking to me. It was their fault, really. It was their fault.”

Kuzma discussed a few fans in particular who held a placard that read, “LeBron won Kuzma his ring.”

The Wizards forward had the perfect response: “I said, ‘Without LeBron, Cleveland wouldn’t be s—‘,” he said. “So, they chose violence and I just kept going. So, thank you guys, I appreciate it.”

King James, of course, ended Cleveland’s 52-year championship drought in any sport when he led the Cavs to the title in 2016.

There were fans in the building tonight with a "LeBron won Kuzma his ring" sign. In response, Kyle knocked down two clutch threes to send the Wizards to a win, and responded to them: "Without LeBron, Cleveland wouldn't be sh**." @basketbllnews pic.twitter.com/J3pQ1du24S — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) November 11, 2021

Kuzma also rubbed it in fans’ faces after the game as he ran over to autograph the sign that inspired him to step up his game in the closing seconds.