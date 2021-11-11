Ye apologizes to Soulja Boy after dropping him from ‘Donda’

Ye made the headlines again this week when he appeared on the “Drink Champs” podcast with DJ EFN and Nore. During the interview, Soulja Boy became the topic of discussion as Ye gave Soulja his flowers and stated, “Soulja Boy is [the] top five most influential rapper as far as to what we are today and I’m not gone argue with you n—-s about this at all.”

With such high praise for the “Kiss Me Thru the Phone” rapper, Nore then asked the artist formerly known as Kanye West why he was omitted from Donda.

“You heard that verse?” West stated when asked why the “Crank That” party rocker didn’t make the final cut.

When Nore replied, “No,” West flat out called the verse “trash.”

Soulja Boy previously vented at West in August that he dropped a few bars on the track “Remote Control” off the Donda album but had been cut from the song’s final version. Ye replaced Soulja Boy with some heat from Young Thug and the “Make It Clap” rapper called Yeezy a “coward” after being replaced without warning.

At the time of the album’s release in August, Ye also stated that his label, Def Jam, released his album without his permission, which Soulja rebutted.

“You know for a fact that Kanye’s not going to let nobody release his album without his permission. You know, just say you f—ed up and left [me] off the album,” he told TMZ.

Soulja revealed yesterday that he was the first rapper to get an apology from West when he shared a text conversation between the two.

“Yo it’s Ye. Love you bro. I should have told you I wasn’t gonna use the verse,” Ye wrote.

“Love you too bro. That’s all I wanted,” Soulja replied back.

Soulja explained on Twitter that everything was cool once again between the two rappers.

“Me and Ye all good now. I was the first rapper to get an apology from Kanye West,” he wrote.

Check out Ye’s “Remote Control” with Young Thug below.