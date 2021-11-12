Ben Crump files lawsuit on behalf of nearly 200 Astroworld victims (video)

Attorney Ben Crump held a press conference on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, announcing that he and several other lawyers are filing 90 additional lawsuits on behalf of over 200 Astroworld Festival attendees. At least nine people were killed when fans rushed the stage at NRG Stadium in Houston on Nov. 5 during a music festival put on by rapper Travis Scott. Both Scott and promoter Live Nation are targets of civil actions, Crump and Texas attorney Alex Hilliard said.

Crump told the media that the victims were injured “mentally, physically and psychologically. … This should have never, ever happened.”

“This lawsuit is not just about getting justice for them, but it’s about making sure the promoters and the organizers know that you cannot allow this to ever happen in the future, even if you have to immediately stop the concert,” he continued.

Crump specifically called out Astroworld’s producer, Live Nation.

“There were several people who could have stopped this concert when we saw these tragic circumstances start to occur around the 9:05 timeline — and we have a timeline that breaks it down — and each and every one of them could have stopped the music … and everybody could just take a breath. But they didn’t do that. And that’s what we are saying to Live Nation and everybody involved: In the future, safety must be paramount,” he said.

Crump is also representing 9-year-old Ezra Blount, who is in a medically-induced coma after being trampled at the festival. San Antonio, Texas, lawyer Thomas J. Henry filed the first Astroworld lawsuit last weekend and told CNN that he had 110 clients who are part of the legal action. More than 200 lawsuits have been filed so far and that number is continuing to mount. Take a look at Crump’s press conference now.