For the culture: HBO renews Offset’s fashion streetwear competition series

Offset’s swag can’t be denied and HBO Max has granted a second season of his streetwear competition series “The Hype.”

The show observes a group of streetwear professionals that compete in a series of challenges covering the intricacies of designing, the business of fashion and the ability to identify the latest trends.

The first season debuted in August 2021 featuring the Migos rapper along with his crew of fashion judges who were dubbed co-signers for the series. Beth Birkett, creative director and founder of Bephies Beauty Supply, and Marni Senofonte, a costume designer who has worked with the likes of Beyoncé and Lauryn Hill, co-starred with the “Bad and Boujee” rapper as they made their choices and will return as well. Complex‘s Speedy Morman is returning as the show’s host.

A$AP Ferg, Cardi B, Dapper Dan, and Wiz Khalifa all made guest appearances on the first season. Winning designs were then featured on StockX where all the garments sold out in 24 hours of the airing of the season finale.

Offset as well as Roc Nation co-founders Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith, are several executive producers of the series. The new season will see designers compete for a $150,000 cash prize along with a StockX collaboration. Chicago-bred designer, Justin Mensinger, was “The Hype’s” first season champion.

“I feel like the show ‘Hype’ was created with creatives like myself in mind. I’m happy to not only be a co-signer for the show but a producer. We are giving opportunities to the culture,” Offset told Deadline about the series.

The Migos also executive produced the YouTube original series called “Ice Cold” this summer, which is currently streaming and explores hip-hop’s fascination with jewelry. The four-episode docuseries features rappers discussing their genuine gems and dazzling diamonds as well as the jewelers who make those elaborate pieces.

Check out the clip below as Offset discusses his swag and love for streetwear fashion.