Halle Berry tells Cardi B 1st thing she’d do if she woke up as a man (video)

Cardi B is customarily the one who brings the smoke when discussing sexual matters. This time, it was Halle Berry, however, who had the normally shameless Cardi blushing on several occasions with her invasive questions.

Cardi brought sexual fireworks to help debut Berry’s new Instagram show, “5 Rounds,” to help promote the soundtrack for the “Bruised” film. Cardi, 29, was tapped by Berry to curate the music for the movie of the same name, which will be released on Netflix on Nov. 24, and she received co-producing credits. This became the first all-female film score in Hollywood history.

The results of the “5 Rounds” show still has the Cleveland-born beauty queen in stitches.

The rapper asked Oscar-winning actress Berry, 55, the first thing she would do if she woke up as a man, and the Monster’s Ball star did not hesitate to dive all the way into the gutter. Berry’s answer came replete with saucy language and suggestive hand gestures that had Twitter in stitches.

In the fifth round of questions, Berry asked Cardi if she ever had sex with a broke man, and Cardi’s answer was as racy as they come.

The two superstars laughed constantly during the show and Cardi marveled over how soft Berry’s skin is, making her want to taste her shoulder.