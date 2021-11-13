 Skip to content

50 Cent unveils trailer for new ‘Power’ spinoff starring Joseph Sikora

November 13, 2021
(Photo by Dave Goodson for rolling out)

50 Cent continues to heat up television screens every week with street narratives like “BMF” and his “Power” series franchise. The rapper currently has audiences in a trance as the story of Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory unfolds but he has already planned his continued dominance for next year.


50 Cent just released the trailer for the upcoming Starz’s saga “Power Book IV: Force” which will premiere on Feb 6, 2022. The latest spinoff from the successful franchise will star Joseph Sikora and center around original series character Tommy Egan who flees to Chicago after the initial saga ended.

“Power Book IV: Force’s” plot reads, “As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he’s ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades. What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried”


Sikora recently stopped by Jalen Rose’s “Renaissance Man” podcast and gave more insight on his character’s evolution.

“At the end of ‘Power,’ he’s essentially lost everything except his sense of self. So I think that, the exciting part for me is how does a person, anybody, rebuild themselves when they have nothing? Is it possible? Are they the same person? Is this a new person? So to deal with the psychology of the character is what’s most fun for me. I enjoy Tommy’s fearlessness and his loyalty, his steadfast pursuit of the game, how that translates into relationships, how that translates into loss. So I think that people are going to get a lot of these answers about Tommy,” Sikora said.

“Power Book IV: Force” will also star Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric and Tommy Flanagan. Check out the preview from the upcoming show below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

