NFL wide receiver Henry Ruggs III hit with felony charges in DUI case

NFL wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has officially been charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor stemming from a car crash on Nov. 2, 2021, that left a 23-year-old woman dead. Prosecutors in Las Vegas say that Ruggs had a blood-alcohol content that was twice Nevada’s legal limit when he hit Tina O. Tintor driving at 156 mph. Tintor died on the scene and her dog was killed in the crash as well. Ruggs girlfriend, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, was in the car also and is currently recovering from surgery after suffering a serious arm injury.

Prosecutors charged Ruggs with two counts of driving under the influence causing death or substantial harm and two counts of reckless driving on Nov. 10. Ruggs, 22, has also been charged with a misdemeanor for the possession of a gun under the influence of alcohol. According to Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, the charges could result in as much as 50 years in prison for Ruggs.

The police report stated that the accident occurred at 3:39 a.m. on Nov. 2 when Ruggs’ Chevrolet Corvette slammed into Tintor’s Rav4. Tintor’s vehicle was on fire when police arrived and first responders found her dead inside the vehicle. Ruggs was taken to a nearby hospital for “non-life threatening injuries.”

He was arrested and posted a $150,000 bail and is now on house arrest. The NFL baller is required to abstain from drugs and alcohol and is prohibited from driving under his bail conditions, according to court records. The former first-round draft pick out of the University of Alabama was released by the Raiders following the accident. Raiders owner Mark Davis was seen among more than 100 people entering the Thursday funeral for Tintor at St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church in Las Vegas. A private burial followed at a Las Vegas cemetery.