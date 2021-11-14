 Skip to content

Shaquille O’Neal says he passed on a starring role in ‘The Green Mile’ film

November 14, 2021
Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

View Author Posts

Shaquille O’Neal (Photo credit: Splash News)

Shaquille O’Neal has displayed his comedic acting skills in films like Kazaam and Steel and recently revealed he had the chance to star alongside Tom Hanks in the Hollywood hit film The Green Mile.


Shaq stopped by “The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast” and revealed that he turned down the role of John Coffey which ended up being played by Michael Clarke Duncan. The 1999 movie starred Tom Hanks as a prison guard in Louisiana during the Great Depression. Coffey, a Black man, is a prisoner on death row after being wrongfully convicted.

“That was my role in Green Mile, I turned it down,” O’Neal told the hosts.


When asked why he turned down the role, O’Neal said, “I didn’t want to play the down south African American guy during slavery. I didn’t want to play that role. But the guy who played it, Michael Clarke Duncan, did an excellent job. I think I made the right decision because he did way better than I could have done, but I got offered that role.”

Continue reading on the next page.

Pages: 1 2
Posted in

What Deion Sanders said after sons won title, hugged him in wheelchair (video)

By Rashad Milligan

Former highest-ranked Power 5 program prospect: ‘We want Deion Sanders’

By Rashad Milligan

Kyle Kuzma slams Cavs fans who told him LeBron James gave him a title

By Terry Shropshire

Cam Newton may return to NFL today

By Terry Shropshire

‘Forever I Love Atlanta’: Gunna to give back with live show at Hawks game

By N. Ali Early

Dennis Rodman’s daughter says dad showed up to 1st game in ‘years’

By Rashad Milligan

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.