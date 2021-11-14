 Skip to content

Soulja Boy slams Ye despite his apology

November 14, 2021
Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

Photo credit: Bang Media

Soulja Boy is still steaming from the public diss that Ye handed him last week regarding Soulja’s rejected contribution to the Donda album.


Big Draco had been commissioned by Ye to drop a verse for the track “Remote Control,” but Soulja’s work did not make the final cut. Soulja was offended and embarrassed at having his work end up on the cutting room floor. Soulja subsequently ripped into Ye and his recent haircut, prompting Ye to issue a formal and public apology.

Soulja recently recapped the episode for Charlamagne Tha God. 


“Yeah, Kanye reached out,” Soulja told the co-hosts of “The Breakfast Club.” “It was just crazy, like, that whole process of working. You know, doing the song and I just had to, like, sit back for a minute, like, man. Kanye got a lot going on. But I like Kanye, though. All artists, all geniuses, are crazy.” 

Soulja tried to make an example of the proper way to handle certain things but ended up throwing some shade at Ye.

“Kanye, you drop the most trash shit, n—-,” he said. “You ain’t never dropped a trash song in your life? So that motherf—-n’ Yeezus album wasn’t trash?” As “The Breakfast Club” team started to chime in, Soulja got the punchline.

“So who am I to come to you and say, ‘Kanye, Yeezus was trash?’ … I’m not fixing to say that. I’m gonna give it a couple more listens [as opposed to] just publicly disrespecting somebody’s work of art,” he said.

Listen to Soulja Boy’s interview in its entirety below on the next page.

