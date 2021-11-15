Former NBA player Corey Benjamin apologizes after daughter’s vicious attack

Former Chicago Bulls guard Corey Benjamin issued an apology after footage hit the internet of his daughter sucker-punching an opponent during a basketball game Sunday, Nov 14, in Garden Grove, California.

In the footage, Benjamin’s daughter, who is not named because she is a minor, is seen punching 15-year-old Lauryn Ham from behind during the tournament, which knocked her to the ground and left her with a concussion. Her mother, Alice Ham considers it to be an assault and has filed a police report. She and her attorney allege that the mother of the girl who threw the punch, Tyra Hunt, told her daughter to hit the other child.

“I want the daughter and the mom held accountable,” Ham told ABC7. “Because this type of behavior is reprehensible and cannot happen in youth sports.”

Benjamin was not present during the game but issued an apology and has reached out to the family.

