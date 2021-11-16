Grambling State fires longtime football coach days before last game of season

Grambling State has parted ways with its football coach.

On Nov. 15, the program announced it fired Broderick Fobbs 12 days before the team’s final contest of the season against Southern in the Bayou Classic on Nov. 27. The decision was made hours after Fobbs made his weekly appearance on the SWAC call.

A former running back for the Tigers from 1992-1996, Fobbs became Grambling State’s coach in 2014. At his alma mater, he had a 54-32 record. He also won two SWAC Championships and one Black national championship at the 2016 Celebration Bowl.

“We appreciate his many years of service to our university and wish both him and his family nothing but the best,” Trayvean Scott, Grambling State University Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics, said in the program’s official statement. “Consistent with our values as an institution, he deserves the utmost respect from the Grambling State University Tiger family throughout this transition.”

Grambling State went winless this past spring season and is currently 3-7 in the fall.

Linebackers and special teams coach Terrence Graves will serve as the program’s interim coach for the regular-season finale. A national coaching search has begun, according to the program’s announcement.