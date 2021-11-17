TV legend LeVar Burton lands game show hosting gig after ‘Jeopardy’ debacle

After being toyed with during the disastrous national search for a new “Jeopardy” host, legendary actor LeVar Burton has finally landed his dream gig.

Burton, who first rocketed to fame playing the slave Kunte Kinte in one of the highest-rated miniseries of all time in “Roots,” has been chosen to lord over the new TV game show called “Trivial Pursuits.”

As had been evidenced during Burton’s decorated tenure as the host of “Reading Rainbow,” which won 26 Emmy Awards in 26 years and 250 awards overall, this new coveted gig falls right into Burton’s wheelhouse as a premiere purveyor of knowledge.

“Trivial Pursuit is one of the best-known brands in the gaming universe. I am thrilled to have partnered with Hasbro and eOne to bring this beloved game to market as a premium show for television,” Burton said in a statement obtained by Deadline.

Hasbro, which owns the board game, is developing the show with the aid of Entertainment One. Both will be credited as executive producers along with the LeVar Burton Entertainment company. Currently, “Trivial Pursuit” is looking for a TV home, but that seems to be just a matter of time before a network picks it up.

“LeVar Burton has been an iconic member of American pop culture for decades from ‘Roots’ to ‘Reading Rainbow’ to ‘Star Trek’ and beyond. His love for intellectual curiosity paired with his ability to connect with audiences worldwide make him the perfect partner to bring Hasbro’s beloved trivia game to households in a new and exciting way,” said Tara Long, President, Global Unscripted Television, eOne.