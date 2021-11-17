‘W’ magazine and Nike the latest to abandon Travis Scott amid Astroworld

Travis Scott may not have been officially thrown into the cancel culture coffin yet, but it appears that everyone and anything affiliated with the controversial rapper has been dashing for cover — and that even includes the family of his girlfriend.

As has been reported, the Kardashians are looking to scrub clean any reference to Scott on their new reality show that will soon air on Hulu.

Following the tragedy at the Astroworld music festival in Houston, iconic brands, TV shows and magazines are quickly scrambling to cut ties with Scott, who is viewed more like nuclear waste these days as opposed to a transcendent artist.

W magazine is reportedly trying to halt the distribution of the cover story they did on Scott and Kylie Jenner. The project was created and finished prior to the Astroworld debacle that has cost 10 lives, and now W magazine is trying to put the toothpaste back in the veritable tube.

“W editors have cleared any planned coverage of Travis and Kylie from their website, but the magazine was already printed, and now they are trying to stop the delivery trucks,” Page Six reports. “In the light of what happened at Astroworld, the interview and cover lines seem inappropriate, to say the least.”

Nike is another iconic brand that is pumping the brakes on its partnership with Scott in order for it to check the cultural temperature. Such a high-profile sneaker rollout seems imprudent as the lawsuits against Scott, Drake and promoter Live Nation climb over 100.

“Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack,” Nike said in a statement.