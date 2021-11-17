Zendaya tells Issa Rae her rebranding secret from Disney star to fashion icon

Zendaya has solidified herself in the world of fashion.

She’s received her fair share of recognition through awards and even compliments from 66-year-old supermodel Iman.

Now 25 years old, Zendaya told Issa Rae in her interview series “A Sip With Issa Rae” she figured out a unique way to build her fashion credibility after years of being best known as a child actress on Disney Channel.

“Another thing I felt like created an avenue and a lane of my own that was outside of Disney Channel was fashion,” Zendaya said. “I would show up to s— I had no business being at, just so I could get the look.”

The “Euphoria” star said people began to pick up on her tactic.

“I was called for years, people would be like, ‘Oh, she’s the seat filler. She just shows up to everything,’ ” Zendaya said. “I was like, ‘Yup, but I look good, though. So how about that? Still on the best dressed list.”

Zendaya was 14 when her breakout role on Disney Channel’s “Shake It Up” debuted in November 2010. It’s a role that’s a far cry from her current one on HBO’s “Euphoria,” where she plays a teenage drug addict, or Netflix’s 2021 film “Malcolm & Marie,” where she finds herself in passionate, romantic scenes with 37-year-old John David Washington.

“[Fashion] became my thing to get people out of seeing me a certain way,” Zendaya said. “I would dress very well at things I didn’t need to be at.”

