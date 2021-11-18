Footage of Young Dolph’s alleged killers caught on surveillance cameras (pics)

Footage of the men who tragically killed Young Dolph has surfaced online.

Dolph, born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was reportedly in Makeda’s cookie shop making a purpose when the gunmen pulled up and shot him when he exited the store in broad daylight.

Young Dolph murder: Photos of 2 suspects confirmed by law enforcement https://t.co/7kLbkLnkSv — FOX13 Memphis (@FOX13Memphis) November 18, 2021

Both men are practically covered from head to toe, sporting light-colored pants or sweats, dark tops and masks. The stills from the surveillance camera appear to show one of the killers holding a pistol, while the other a Draco AK-47.

According to multiple sources, officers arrived on the scene quickly, but it was too late to apprehend the suspects who are believed to have sped away in a light-colored Mercedes Benz.

Yo Gotti’s restaurant, Prive, which is in close proximity to Makeda’s was ultimately secured by police officers. Gotti is not a suspect, but it is known that the two Memphis rappers have had beef previously. As such, employees from Prive called the law in an effort to avoid any sort of retaliation against Yo Gotti for Dolph’s killing.