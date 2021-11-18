Former NFL player Zac Stacy in hiding after brutally beating his ex-girlfriend

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy is on the run after a vicious attack on the mother of his child, which was captured in her Florida home. Video of the incident surfaced online Wednesday, Nov. 17 and has since gone viral.

Stacy, who was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in 2013, spent a total of two seasons in the NFL after being traded to the New York Jets where he was ultimately cut and has not played professionally ever since.

The woman in a video that was captured inside her home has been identified as Kristin Evans. Soon after the chilling altercation, which included Stacy slinging her across the room into a television, then ultimately picking her off her feet to body slam her into their 5-month old’s rocker chair, Evans called the police. According to Fox News, officers arrived minutes after the incident, but Stacy had already fled the scene.

“He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me,” Evans wrote in the restraining order application obtained by TMZ.

She continued … “He then picked me up and threw me into my TV. The TV began to fall and he turned to make sure I wasn’t getting up. As I laid on the floor he began to yell at me, telling me I’m destructive. He then picked me up off the floor and off my feet and body slammed me into our son’s bouncy seat.”

Thereafter, Evans says Stacy said “I love you” to their baby boy before slamming the door on his way out. In the restraining order docs, the woman adds, “I fear for my life and my children’s lives.”

Evans posted a video to her Instagram story urging anyone with knowledge of Stacy’s whereabouts to notify authorities.

Stacy faces two felony charges including aggravated battery and criminal mischief. The aggravated battery charge carries a sentence of up to 15 years and the criminal mischief carries a sentence of up to five years.

