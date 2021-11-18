Porsha Williams tells of sexual experience at R. Kelly’s house in her new book

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams is spilling the contents of soul in her debut memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose.

In the book, the longtime reality TV star recalls her awkward experience in the bedroom of toppled music titan R. Kelly. As most know now, Kelly has been convicted on a slew of federal charges related to sexual impropriety in September 2021.

Williams said she met R. Kelly through one of his associates while she was still pursuing a music career in 2007. When she flew to Chicago she thought she’d meet Kelly at his studio, but she was taken to his home instead. She said she was left alone in his bedroom for hours. When he finally came in, she said he immediately told her to take her clothes off.

Williams obliged.

“I’ve already put myself in this position. This is what you’re supposed to do. You have to. There is no turning back,” Williams told People magazine.

