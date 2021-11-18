 Skip to content

Porsha Williams tells of sexual experience at R. Kelly’s house in her new book

By Terry Shropshire | Nov 18, 2021

Porsha Williams (Photo: [email protected])

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams is spilling the contents of soul in her debut memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose. 


In the book, the longtime reality TV star recalls her awkward experience in the bedroom of toppled music titan R. Kelly. As most know now, Kelly has been convicted on a slew of federal charges related to sexual impropriety in September 2021.

Williams said she met R. Kelly through one of his associates while she was still pursuing a music career in 2007. When she flew to Chicago she thought she’d meet Kelly at his studio, but she was taken to his home instead. She said she was left alone in his bedroom for hours. When he finally came in, she said he immediately told her to take her clothes off.


Williams obliged.

“I’ve already put myself in this position. This is what you’re supposed to do. You have to. There is no turning back,” Williams told People magazine.

Flip the page to learn what else took place.

Pages: 1 2
Tags: , , , ,

Pastor Keion Henderson proposes to Shaunie O’Neal

Kim Kardashian jokes about her failed marriages

Tonesa Welch stars in ‘American Gangster: Trap Queens’ on BET+ and shares her truth as the first lady of BMF

Caitlyn Jenner shares her sentiments for Ye West

Kim Kardashian petrified by return of stalker

Blac Chyna sends sizzling message to Ray J’s estranged wife


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.