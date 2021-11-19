Kevin Hart rules out having more kids, admits he doesn’t like going home

Kevin Hart has ruled out having more kids after becoming a father for the fourth time.

The 42-year-old comedian has son Kenzo, 3, and 13-month-old daughter Kaori with his wife Eniko Hart, and daughter Heaven, 16, and son Hendrix, 14, with his ex-wife Torrei, but he will not be adding to his brood after a discussion with Eniko.

When asked on Saturday’s (Nov. 20) “The Jonathan Ross Show” if he plans to have any more children, he replies: “No, Jonathan. I’m doing a little thing called throwing my balls in the trash. “I don’t want any more kids, I’m done.

“Me and my wife discussed it. I think it’s safe to say that we will not be having any more kids. That’s a promise.”

Kevin also joked he “doesn’t like going home” because his house is so noisy.

He says: “Another baby, man. I’ve got a loud household. I’ve got four kids, two dogs. I don’t like going home!”

Kevin admitted he doesn’t remember Usher singing at his birthday party in July 2019 because he had left early, and he woke up with a “half-chewed” sandwich on his neck before finishing it off.

He adds: “It was a big birthday. I had Usher sing at my birthday. He wasn’t supposed to. I don’t even remember it. It happened after I left. I left my party early.”

“I think I left an hour and a half after it started because I couldn’t stand. I wasted a lot of money.”

“I passed out on the couch in a tuxedo. There is nothing worse than falling asleep in places where you’re not supposed to be. My wife has no patience for my drunk behavior so she leaves me wherever I am. I think I had something to eat as I was coming in but I woke up with a half-chewed sandwich on my neck. I woke up and thought ‘I might as well finish it.'”