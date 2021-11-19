 Skip to content

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

By Rashad Milligan | Nov 19, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse (Image source: Antioch Police Department)

Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the Kenosha, Wisconsin deadly shooting of 2020.


The jury came back with its verdict on Nov. 19, after three and a half days of deliberation.

Rittenhouse, then 17, brought an AR semi-automatic rifle to a protest against police brutality in August 2020. The White teenager killed two White men at the protest and wounded a third.


Rittenhouse could have served life in prison if found guilty in the most serious charge against him.

The teenager was charged with homicide, attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety.

Tags: , , , , , ,

‘We have to do better’: NBA legend Penny Hardaway reacts to Young Dolph’s death

Georgia city awarded nearly $1M to hire police officers

Footage of Young Dolph’s alleged killers caught on surveillance cameras (photos)

Soulja Boy mocked Young Dolph getting shot at just a week before he was killed

Drake reportedly pulls new song from French Montana’s album due to Astroworld

Irv Gotti fires off on Ashanti for re-recording her classic Murder Inc. albums


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.