Daniele Lawson and Layla Crawford make their big-screen debut in King Richard. Starring alongside Will Smith, the girls play Isha and Lyndrea Price, the daughters of the great tennis icon Richard Williams. In our conversation, the girls share what it was like on set. They also express the admiration they have for Will Smith and the entire cast. King Richard was not only a movie, it was an educational lesson in life.

Rising stars Layla Crawford and Daniele Lawson captivate in ‘King Richard’

November 19, 2021

