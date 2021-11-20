50 Cent dropping BMF documentary and new series on Snoop’s 1996 murder trial

50 Cent just might own the cable network Starz after it’s all said and done. The G-Unit boss boosted the network’s rating over the past five years with hit series like his “Power” franchise and his latest offering “BMF (Black Mafia Family)” which tells the story of drug kingpins Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory.

“BMF” has already been renewed as the season one finale premieres Sunday, Nov. 21 and 50 Cent has another project revolving around the series that is going into production. The Queens rapper announced that he is now executive producing an eight-episode BMF docuseries which will be released next year. “The docuseries will offer an inside look at different perspectives from all of those involved, BMF — Blowing Money Fast,” 50 Cent told Deadline.

50 bought a few of his rapper comrades along for the BMF ride as well as both Snoop and Eminem have appeared in the first season of “BMF.” He also announced this month that he’s producing a new series that will focus on Snoop Dogg and his 1996 murder acquittal.

“I’m afraid this is going to be a problem for everything on TV. A moment in time … when the dream you have been wishing for feels like a nightmare. You think you know you have no idea. Snoop Dogg’s story is crazy – Boom Green Light Gang. I don’t miss” he posted on Instagram.

While he’s handling his business behind the camera, 50 will be featured in the upcoming Hollywood action film The Expendables 4. The film will star Sylvester Stallone, Jason Stratham, Dolph Lundgren and Megan Fox.

“The Expendables 4 will be lit. Yo, this is my movie everybody else is just in it,” he posted as he shared a few pictures from the set on Instagram.

Check out the flicks below.