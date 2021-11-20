Cover reveal party for actor Michael Anthony levels up in Atlanta

Michael Anthony, rolling out and Reel W.I.F.E. (Women in Film & Entertainment) podcast hosted an amazing cover reveal party at a posh Atlantic Station high-rise on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2020. The party took place days before the digital and paper magazine would be released nationally. In order to respect Covid 19 protocols the event was limited to 50 select guests. A specialty cocktail (The Old Fashion) was renamed “MikeBless” after Michael Anthony’s social media handles. The featured ingredient was Villon Cognac Liqueur courtesy of Belaire ambassador Rick Ross.

Guests were escorted to an elegant decorative space filled with film and television industry tastemakers, media and special surprise guest Remy Ma, BET’s ‘Big-Fifty’ lead actress and close friend of Michael Anthony. Remy also shared she’s currently in production on another television project. During the actual reveal, dating advice expert Staci Jae Johnson commanded the floor of the room to share her predictions. “Today it’s rolling out, but tomorrow or in the near future I see Michael Anthony receiving recognition as People magazine’s sexiest man alive. Can I receive some affirmations on this from anyone in agreement with me in the room?” exclaimed the @justdategirl expert.

Michael Anthony also offered remarks and thanked everyone in the room for attending, with a special nod to CEO of Steed Media, Munson Steed for his belief in not just him, but his support to young black men with leadership qualities, along with those in film and entertainment. Guests continued to vibe out the rest of the night to the tunes of DJ King Chivalry. Check out the photo gallery of what turned out to be an incredible evening filled with great food, positivity and amazing cocktails.

