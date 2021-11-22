Cardi B confesses to having jitters after hosting 1st awards show

Cardi B admitted to being a “little nervous” while hosting the 2021 American Music Awards.

The “WAP” rapper, 29, confessed to being out of her comfort zone but still promised to deliver a great time.

She told the audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov 21: “Damn this crowd is loud. I ain’t gonna lie. I’m a little nervous. I’m sweating.”

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker even invited “Dancing with the Stars” star JoJo Siwa to celebrate Christmas with her family – including 3-year-old Kulture and her newborn son, whom she has with husband Offset.

The Hustlers star said: “I see you JoJo Siwa. My husband was trying to get JoJo Siwa for my daughter’s birthday party, but she is booked and busy.”

Cardi appealed to the YouTube star: “Come see my daughter at Christmas.”

The rapper also pointed out how “expensive” it is to book the “Dance Moms” alumna.

She quipped: “Y’all rappers ain’t got nothing on JoJo Siwa.”

Later in the evening, JoJo answered Cardi’s request, saying: “Cardi, I’m gonna see what I can do and I’m gonna try and make Christmas happen. I promise, putting it on my phone now. I take Bitcoin.”

In addition to hosting, Cardi also took home Favorite hip-hop Song for “Up.”

In her acceptance speech, she said: “Oh my god, I’m so famous! Thank you so much Bardi Gang, thank you to my fans, to my new fans, to the ones that been holding me down all these years, thank you for voting for me. And thank you, Jesus! Always gotta thank Jesus! But I gotta go host!”

Cardi went on to praise her fellow performer and her “girl” from the Bronx, Jennifer Lopez during her introduction.

She said of the 52-year-old superstar, whom she starred in Hustlers with: “She’s a big-time hustler, she does movies, she dance, she sell perfumes..clothes, everything.”

In true Cardi style, she rocked a number of outfits, including a Schiaparelli gown with a striking solid gold mask for the red carpet.

Other looks included a black gown from Alexandre Vauthier’s Fall 2021 couture collection, a bold neon green dress with a cape, and a floor-length purple number.