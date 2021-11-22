Creator, showrunner Randy Huggins creates cultural work of art with Starz ‘BMF’

The ladies of ‘The Wine Up!’ uncork all the deets with Randy Huggins, creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer of BMF (Black Mafia Family), the STARZ TV series that has quickly become a household staple and a cultural work of art.

As season one has come to a dramatic conclusion with episode 108, written by Huggins and directed by executive producer Tasha Smith, Huggins reassures the ladies that there will most certainly be a season two. He also goes into detail about what viewers can expect from the final episode, which BMF character he identifies with the most, and much more.Tune in to catch it.

Rolling Out’s ‘The Wine Up!’ airs on Sundays, weekly at 8pm ET on @rollingout FaceBook Live.