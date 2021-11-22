Halle Berry set to receive this awards at 2021 PCAs

Halle Berry is set to be honored with The People’s Icon award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

The former Bond girl will be handed the accolade from rap superstar Cardi B for her outstanding contributions to TV and film, as well as her philanthropic efforts, at the awards ceremony on December 7.

NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming Executive Vice President Jen Neal said: “Throughout her career, Halle Berry has broken down barriers, directed and starred in diverse roles that have paved the way for others in the industry.

“In addition to her filmography accolades and trendsetting ethos, Berry is known for her philanthropic work with women, children, and underserved communities. She is an icon of our time and for all these reasons and more, we are honored to present her with The People’s Icon award.”

The 55-year-old Oscar-winner’s most popular movies include Monster Ball, The Flintstones, Gothika, and the 2002 Bond movie Die Another Day, in which she starred as Jinx alongside Pierce Brosnan’s 007.

In recent times, Halle has made her directional debut with Bruised, a sports drama flick where she also plays a disgraced MMA fighter who decides to return for an unsanctioned bout.

Halle has also worked as an executive producer of the BET TV series “Boomerang”, based on the 1992 film in which she starred.

As for her philanthropy, Halle has supported the non-profit domestic violence prevention organization Jenesse Center in Los Angeles, while she helped launch the Diabetes Aware Campaign.

The Kings star is also known for her activism and has campaigned for various causes over the years, most notably climate change.

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Dec. 7.