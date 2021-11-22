Jussie Smollett unveils film directorial debut ‘B-Boy Blues’ (video)

Jussie Smollett is trying to put his alleged hate crime attack behind him and get back on with his career. Smollett hosted a screening for his new film B-Boy Blues at Magic Johnson’s AMC Theatres in Harlem on Nov. 19. The film marks the 39-year-old actor’s directorial debut and is a movie adaption of James Earl Hardy’s best-selling 1994 novel of the same name.

The film follows the complicated relationship between Mitchell Crawford, a 27-year-old journalist, and Raheim Rivers, a 21-year-old bike messenger and banjee boy, sometimes known as a B-boy. The pair fall in love after meeting in a gay bar in Greenwich Village in the summer of 1993 but are soon faced with a world of homophobia and violence.

The film was produced through Smollett’s SuperMassive Movies, along with Hardy and others. The book was the first in a series of five additional books that remain a pivotal piece of literature for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Beyond humbled by last night’s screening. To see all the love for the film is crazy beautiful. More to come while I catch up but to everyone who came out last night with so much love and community … on behalf of everyone @bboybluesthefilm, Thank you. We love y’all. Now to find a home for it so the whole world can see,” Smollett posted on his Instagram story.

Jurnee Smollett was also on hand to support her brother’s film directorial debut. In the past, he directed two episodes of his former series “Empire” and several music videos.

“So proud of you @jussiesmollett!! Congrats on making your feature directorial debut with @bboybluesthefilm! Can’t wait for the world to see the magic you all have created in this film!,” Jurnee posted on IG.

Smollett and his team are now searching for distribution of the film. In related news, Smollett’s trial is expected to start on Nov. 29 when jury selection begins. The actor is accused of faking his own mugging in Chicago two years ago on Jan. 29, 2019. He was indicted on several felonies for allegedly filing a false police report claiming he was attacked by white supremacists who beat him up and poured bleach on him.

As Smollett prepares for his trial, check out the trailer to B-Boy Blues below.