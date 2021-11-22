Kansas City Chiefs take on financial burden of 5-year-old injured in DUI crash

The Kansas City Chiefs and the family of a 5-year-old girl injured in a crash involving former assistant coach Britt Reid, have reached an agreement to cover her medical care. According to a joint statement by the Chiefs and the family’s attorneys, the team will provide the child, Ariel Young, with support and medical care for the rest of her life.

“Over the last several months, representatives of the Kansas City Chiefs, Ariel Young and her family, have worked together alongside medical experts, to develop a plan to take care of Ariel — both now, and for the rest of her life,” the statement read.

“The Chiefs and Ariel’s attorney, Tom Porto, announce that the parties have finalized a comprehensive care plan that provides Ariel with world-class medical care and long-term financial stability. Ariel’s recovery is a long road, but she has made great strides and continues to improve every day. Earlier this fall, she attended her first day of school,” the statement also noted.

Reid was driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.113 when he struck the SUV that Ariel Young and her family were in, leaving the child with potential brain injuries. Her injuries also included a parietal fracture, brain contusions and subdural hematomas.

The tragic incident occurred on Feb 4, 2020, in Kansas City, Missouri in the three-vehicle crash. Young’s family was on the side of the road assisting a family member who ran out of gas when Reid allegedly struck both vehicles driving nearly 84 mph. Two children were taken to the hospital and Ariel was one of them.

Reid pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated in June and his trial date has been set to begin on April 18, 2022. Reid, who is the son of the Super Bowl 54 head coach winner Andy Reid, was initially placed on administrative leave after the accident. His contract was not renewed.