Dr. Dre calls ex-wife’s allegations ‘appalling’

Dr. Dre wanted his divorce to be “classy and fair.”

The music mogul split from Nicole Young in March 2020 after 24 years of marriage and despite his intentions for an amicable breakup, the 56-year-old producer cut off all communication with his former spouse after she “falsely” accused him of abusing her.

According to a declaration filed in court by Dre — who is fighting Young’s request for more than $4 million to pay her legal fees — and obtained by RadarOnline.com, the “I Need a Doctor” hitmaker told his ex-wife he wanted to keep things “classy and fair” and he “did not want to turn it into an expensive fight.”

And Dre’s last text to Young, which was sent in early August 2020, ended with him saying: “Let’s keep it friendly and peaceful. Over and Out. I love you.”

But days later, the “Forget About Dre” rapper alleged Young falsely accused him of abuse during their marriage in legal documents.

He stated: “This is a complete lie. Nicole is now also trying to get out of our Premarital Agreement by claiming that I supposedly forced her to sign the Premarital Agreement. This too is false.”

