Iman Shumpert makes history as 1st NBA star to win ‘DWTS’

Iman Shumpert has won this year’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

The 31-year-old NBA star entered the history books after becoming the first basketball player to earn a spot in the semi-finals and he stunned viewers when he clinched victory over JoJo Siwa, 18, Cody Rigsby, 34, and Amanda Kloots, 39.

Iman and his pro partner Daniella Karagach, 28, first took the floor with a Cha Cha and Fusion Foxtrot to September’s “Earth, Wind, Fire,” earning them a score perfect of 40 from the judges. Next up, they wowed the crowd further with a freestyle to Missy Elliot’s song “Lose Control,” complete with lifts and fast footwork, getting another 40.

Guest judge Julianne Hough was full of praise, telling them how much she adored their performance.

She said: “I will go on record right now, that was my favorite freestyle I’ve ever seen on 30 seasons of ‘Dancing with the Stars.'”

Julianne was covering for her brother Derek, 36, who has been self-isolating after he previously tested positive for COVID-19. The two-time “Dancing with the Stars” champion shared the news in a video posted to Instagram last week.

He told followers: “I wanted you to hear it straight from me. Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated, I’ve just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID…”

“I feel strong, but I’m currently taking advice from medical professionals. Doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can. “I’m currently in quarantine and I’ll make sure I keep you guys all updated with what’s going on. I just wanted to send a lot of love out there to all.”