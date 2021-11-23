T-Pain teams up with Google to spotlight Black businesses on Black Friday

Black Friday is steadily approaching and Google is highlighting Black businesses once again for a second year. This year they enlisted the help of T-Pain and R&B singer Normani, who crafted a new track featured in an ad campaign spotlighting over 55 small Black businesses through a shoppable film, as Black Friday becomes Black Owned Friday.

Nov. 26 is Black Friday. The day after Thanksgiving is the busiest shopping day of the year, as people prepare to buy Christmas gifts and Google is making sure Black businesses get a piece of the pie. T-Pain spoke about the importance of supporting Black businesses, especially during the holiday season.

“I was thrilled when Google reached out about the second annual Black-owned Friday. Last year, Google partnered with the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. to reimagine Black Friday as ‘Black-owned Friday’ — a day to celebrate and support Black-owned businesses. This year, I’m proud to join Google and the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. for another year of encouraging shoppers to support Black-owned businesses.

“And I was especially excited to write a new track to celebrate Black-owned businesses. We brought the track to life with a film directed by Daps, featuring me, Normani, Desi Banks, Tanerélle and actual business owners. The best part? The video is shoppable with more than 100 products from 50+ Black-owned businesses,” T-Pain posted on his blog.

Items included in the film campaign include books, hair products, food, beverages and artwork. Some of the businesses featured are BLK & Bold Specialty Coffee, People Of Color Beauty Nail Polish and Partake Cookies.

Desi Banks also shared the news on his Instagram page and encouraged people to support.

“Big s/o to @google For giving us the keys to create a totally shoppable film for #BlackOwnedFriday. You get ME, @tpain @normani @tanarelle AND a ton of Black-owned businesses showing you how easy it is to shop Black. Directed by @flexgoddaps ! Make sure you support Black-owned it’s coming up!!! #DesiBanksComedy #Google #Blackfriday #GoogleAD,” he posted.

Check out Google’s “Black Owned Friday” campaign below.