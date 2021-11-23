Wendy Williams’ brother answers reports of her suffering dementia, immobility

Wendy Williams’ mental and physical health has reportedly deteriorated so significantly in recent months that she has been confined to a wheelchair.

Reports also state that Williams is reportedly showing early signs of dementia at the relatively young age of 57, according to Yahoo! News and the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” entertainment reporter Toine the Don.

Meanwhile, Wendy Williams’ brother, Tommy Williams, refuted the severity of her assortment of medical maladies during a recent interview with The Sun.

Dementia has joined a long list of reported and rumored ailments that have besieged Williams in her 50s. Among them, Wiliams is said to suffer from Grave’s disease, COVID-19, drug and alcohol addiction and a thyroid condition. Couple that with the heavy emotional burden caused by her husband of 20 years, Kevin Hunter, who had a love child with his mistress and was using Williams’ money to take care of her.

“It is being reported that the 57-year-old talk show host has completely [lost] all blood circulation in her legs and feet” and is, therefore, unable to walk and is confined to a wheelchair, reported Yahoo!

“The entertainment group Lionsgate reportedly has Wendy stored away under lock and key to prevent another booze and vodka-filled depression,” Toine added in an Instagram video.

Williams’ brother told the British outlet The Sun that reports of her steady decline have been exaggerated.

“We haven’t had any alerts like that and I haven’t seen anything like that or have had conversations with her that would lead me to believe that,” he said. “We routinely go up and check on Wendy even though we’re all down here in Florida.”

The brother said the family is expecting a visit from Wendy Williams soon.

“I am trying to find out if she’s coming down for Thanksgiving. I mean, she’s normal like that,” he said.