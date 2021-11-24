All 3 defendants in Ahmaud Arbery trial convicted

The three men charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery have been found guilty.

Justice was truly served today, Nov. 24, 2021 and each defendant was indicted on separate federal hate crime chargesj. Among the charges were interfernece with rights and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels, Travis and Gregory, were charged with using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The McMichaels’ and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., the third defendant, all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The federal trial is scheduled for February 2022, the same month Arbery was hunted down and killed in 2020. No federal bond hearing has been set as of yet, but if convicted on the federal charges, all three men could face life in prison.