Rolling out’s own Christal Jordan jumps the broom in grand fashion

The rolling out family celebrated the creation of its Black Society page with our own Christal Jordan and Adrienne Jennings — a retired military veteran and successful entrepreneur. The two joined each other in holy matrimony in what was a phenomenal and fabulous wedding.

We are overwhelmingly proud of our new director of creative partnerships and her union with Adrienne. Their marriage, which garnered national attention from various media outlets across the country, brought out influencers, celebrities and a family of friends that shared the moment of love in the city of Atlanta.

It goes without saying that the rolling out family was elated to witness firsthand, such an elegant and well-executed event. Coordinated with complete elegance and grace, it was the epitome of Black excellence, high fashion and a community celebration love.

We followed the happy couple up to and through the captivating ceremony, which was primed for special moments that will last forever. If nothing else, it materialized as a moving factor of motivation, reminding the public how a loving couple should approach marriage.

Congratulations to the happy couple and may God bless your sacred union.