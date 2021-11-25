5 must-watch games on Thanksgiving

Turkey and football on Thanksgiving Day have gone hand-in-hand since the Great Depression.

Here are five must-watch games, from all sports, to watch on Thanksgiving.

NCAA football: Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

As Mississippi’s biggest HBCU rivalry, Jackson State vs. Alcorn State, brought in 60,000 fans this past weekend, the SEC version of the rivalry in the Egg Bowl resumes at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Head coaches Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin face off for the second time in their early tenures. Kiffin took the first victory, as Ole Miss won 31-24 in 2020. The unexpected in the rivalry has become expected in recent years. In 2019, after scoring a touchdown with four seconds to go, wide receiver Elijah Moore crawled into the end zone and lifted his leg in a motion that resembled a urinating dog to mock the MSU Bulldogs. Ole Miss received an excessive celebration penalty, which resulted in Ole Miss missing the extra point and losing 21-20. In 2018, the teams fought in the end zone, which resulted in Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral getting his helmet ripped off.

NCAA women’s basketball: No. 5 NC State vs. No. 2 Maryland

A top five matchup in the Bahamas tips off at 11 a.m. EST on Flohoops.

Maryland is led by exciting scorer Ashley Owusu and dominant sophomore Angel Reese. NC State is led by center Elissa Cunane.

NFL: Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

The Lions have played at home on Thanksgiving every year since 1934, except between 1939 and 1944 during World War II. Detroit is currently winless this season and starting quarterback Jared Goff is questionable for Thursday’s game. Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields has been ruled out due to bruised ribs.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. EST on Fox.

