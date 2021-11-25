Foolproof holiday recipes from your friends at ‘rolling out’

Thanksgiving is the nation’s most popular holiday when it comes to traveling and mass food consumption.

Most are traveling to get ahold of one of those specialized succulent plates, or two, while fellowshipping with relatives. And there are obviously some items that cannot be left off the menu under any circumstances, such as turkey, ham, sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese, cranberry, dressing and potato salad.

While potato salad is not nearly the marquee item that turkey and dressing are, it plays an important role in rounding out a complete turkey day meal.

Terry’s Tasty Potato Salad

When it comes to preparing potato salad, this writer normally begins with white potatoes like Yukon Golds. Yukons have thinner skin, they’re easier to peel after boiling and sport a creamier and sweeter taste. Potatoes are placed in cold water then brought to a boil after about 20-25 minutes.

Splash white vinegar on the warm potatoes to give the salad a nice kick. Then allow some time to let the vinegar settle into the body of the potatoes as it cools down.

Miracle Whip is preferred over mayonnaise due to its sweet creamy flavor. For a large family gathering it’s necessary to throw in at least six boiled eggs into the mix and add mustard to give the dish the tang.

The good thing about potato salad is that it will retain its freshness for up to four days in the refrigerator after it’s been prepared. – submitted by Terry Shropshire, rolling out Senior Writer

