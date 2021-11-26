10 spirited songs that should be on your holiday playlist

The turkey has been stuffed and devoured and Christmas time is here. There’s nothing like holiday music to bring in the Christmas festivities and get close with friends and family or cozying up with that someone special. Here are just a few songs to kick off the jolly time of year.

Donny Hathaway – “This Christmas”

This holiday love ballad by soul man Donny Hathaway is a timeless track that can played as you decorate the Christmas tree with the kids or sneak in a kiss under the missile toe.

The Temptations – “Silent Night”

Motown’s starting five, The Temptations, have been bringing in the holiday season since 1980 with this harmonizing celebration of the yuletide spirit.

The Jackson 5 – “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus”

Michael Jackson almost found out who Santa Claus really was after staying up past his bedtime and seeing mama plant one on the jolly toy giver.

Mariah Carey – “All I Want For Christmas”

Mimi created her timeless holiday carol in 1994 as she hoped for her long-lost love to return just in time for Christmas day to make all her wishes come true.

Stevie Wonder – “One Little Christmas Tree”

Stevie sung his heart out on this yuletide offering as he shared that love is the true meaning of the Christmas season.

Kurtis Blow – “Christmas Rappin’”

Hip-hop officially entered the Christmas song game in 1979 as Kurtis Blow had everyone shaking and grooving to Santa Claus and his magical sleigh ride experience.

Otis Redding – “Merry Christmas Baby”

Otis has had the radio blasting this holiday gem since 1969 as he celebrated the holiday season with lots of presents and his lady to share the joyous season with.

Carla Thomas – “Gee Whiz, It’s Christmas”

Soulstress Carla Thomas has been setting off the holiday season since 1961 with this warm and delightful ditty.

Run-DMC – “Christmas in Hollis”

Santa came to Queens, New York in 1987 as the trailblazing hip-hop trio had everyone on a sleigh rocking ride.

James Brown – “Santa Claus Go Straight To The Ghetto”

The Godfather of Soul didn’t forget about the kids and those struggling in the hood as he pleaded for jolly old St. Nick to not forget about his people.