Busta Rymes and Redman drop new fire on upcoming posthumous Phife Dawg album

The estate of A Tribe Called Quest’s Phife Dawg has announced the release date of his long-awaited posthumous album, Forever. The record will be released on March 22, 2022, the sixth anniversary of his passing. Phife Dawg, born Malik Taylor, passed away at the age of 45 due to complications related to diabetes.

“Thank you all for your patience. We had to take our time with this one. Forever, the album drops on Smokin Needles Records/@awal and is executive produced by @djrastaroot on behalf of the family and The Estate of Malik I. Taylor. Please help spread the word. #phifeforever,” A Tribe Called Quest posted on Instagram.

Forever will include the single “Nutshell Pt. 2” which was released earlier this year and features Busta Rhymes and Redman.

“We faced a lot of ups and downs trying to get the album completed, and only by God’s grace and patience were we able to. I would like to thank [Taylor’s] fans for being patient and understanding that nothing that is good and timeless will happen overnight. I took on the responsibility to help the family complete Forever and [I was] honored that I was trusted to do so,” Phife’s business partner Dion Liverpool told Rolling Stone in a statement.

Forever will also feature “French Kiss Trois” with Redman once again and the great producer J. Dilla’s younger brother Illa J.

“We are overwhelmed with the excitement of completing Forever. This album is truly a masterpiece and will exceed all expectations. The world will absolutely love and cherish this amazing album. Phife Dawg’s legacy will continue to live on… Forever 3-22-22 … soon to come” Phife’s widow Deisha Taylor announced on Instagram.

Check out the visual of Phife, Busta and Redman displaying their lyrical gymnastics on “Nutshell Pt. 2” now.