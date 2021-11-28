Tia Mowry-Hardrict reveals if she’ll be returning to ‘The Game’ reboot

The hit television series “The Game” made its third return this month on the streaming network Paramount+. Wendy Racquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez returned as the lead characters with a new updated plot twist and a fresh take.

“The Game,” which is now set in Las Vegas, examines Black culture through a football lens as the show’s main players grapple with “racism, sexism, classism,” and more while also fighting for “fame, fortune, respect and love,” per the official synopsis.

Coby Bell and Pooch Hall are also slated to make appearances on the revamped series in upcoming episodes, but one person who won’t be returning is Tia Mowry-Hardrict. Mowry-Hardrict spoke with TV Line about why she chose not to come back.

“I loved Melanie. I loved playing every bit of her. I don’t think I’m going back at this point. For right now, there have been no conversations about me coming back, and I’m good with that. I’m doing so many things. As I’ve gotten older, I try to do things that have impact and that are purposeful and inspirational in some kind of way in my life. There are things I like to focus on, and those are the things I put time and energy into,” explained Mowry-Hardict who currently stars in the hit Netflix series “Family Reunion.”

The ”Sister, Sister” star further added that the door wasn’t permanently closed, but she’s outgrown her character on the series.

“That’s not to say Melanie was none of those things, but I’ve done that already. I want to create and leave space for other inspiration. There is so much more. I don’t feel like there is much else for Melanie to do and say. She’s had such an incredible story … Everything I do has a beginning and an end, and once that chapter is over with, it’s time to start a new one,” she added in her interview with TV Line.

Ten episodes were ordered for the new season and new episodes premiere every Wednesday. Check out the trailer to “The Game” now.