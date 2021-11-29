Ambi brand manager Tricia Mckenzie details new sweet potato complex products

As the air gets chillier it’s even more important to provide your skin with the nutrients it needs to supple and moisturized. Ambi is sweetening up your fall skin care regimen with their new sweet potato complex line, including three facial cleansers to address specific skin types. Brand manager Tricia Mckenzie shares more information about the launch as well as her role as brand manager.

What does your day-to-day look like as brand manager for Ambi skincare?

For Ambi skincare, a brand manager wears a lot of hats, because you’re managing the business, but you’re also managing the marketing efforts, supporting sales, and speaking to your consumer. So a typical day is really not typical. It’s really dodging and balancing all of the aspects, and then there are opportunities that come up, and you have to pivot. [It’s] making sure that you’re living and breathing the brand and being the brand’s champion.

Continue reading on the next page.