Morris Brown names Dr. Rashad Richey Dir. of Institutional Advancement

Morris Brown College Names Dr. Rashad Richey Director of Institutional Advancement & Corporate Relations

It’s both exhilarating and humbling to join the professorial faculty and serve as Director of Institutional Advancement & Corporate Relations at the historic Morris Brown College. This esteemed HBCU is rich in culture and continues to provide a high-quality academic experience to all students. I’m honored to work under President Kevin James, a trailblazer in higher education. -Dr. Rashad Richey

ATLANTA (November, 2021) – Dr. Rashad Richey, Emmy nominated broadcaster, political strategist, news analyst, business executive, professor, lecturer, entrepreneur, and fundraiser, has been named Director of Institutional Advancement & Corporate Relations at Morris Brown College.

Dr. Richey is well-known for higher education policy advocacy and previously served as a department chair of adult learning at Beulah Heights University. In addition to his directorship role at Morris Brown, Dr. Richey will also serve as an adjunct professor for the institution.

Dr. Richey has interviewed everyone from United States Vice-President Kamala Harris to Ice Cube. He is Host of the award-winning Rashad Richey Morning Show on News & Talk 1380 – WAOK and Political Commentator for The People’s Station V-103 FM (the largest urban station in America), where he was voted Best Talk Radio Personality by readers of the Atlanta Journal Constitution (first African American to receive this distinction) and Most Trusted Voice in Atlanta by the Atlanta Business Journal.

Dr. Richey is an Emmy nominated Political Analyst for CBS News Atlanta and television anchor for the acclaimed national TV news show, ‘Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey’, which airs live daily on multiple networks. Moreover, Dr. Richey is President of Rolling Out, the largest free-print urban publication in America with a monthly readership of 2.8 million and combined social media following of over 500,000. Rolling Out covers political, entertainment, cultural, and business news.

Dr. Richey has received various honors for his policy-centric leadership, including The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award from United States President Joe Biden, Congressional Proclamation from US Congressman Hank Johnson and The Whitehouse Volunteer Services Award.

Dr. Kevin James, President of Morris Brown said, “I am excited to select Dr. Rashad Richey for this important role. His business acumen, experience, personal and corporate relationships will lend well to the forward progress of the institution. Dr. Richey will be a valuable resource in assisting me in working with major corporate donors.”

Dr. Richey earned his Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies and Master of Business Administration from Beulah Heights University. He completed his Doctor of Education from Clark Atlanta University, where his research focused on federal policy and student outcomes in higher education. Additionally, he obtained a certificate in Executive Leadership from Cornell University and is currently matriculating at Birmingham School of Law completing his Juris Doctor Degree.

Dr. Richey is on the Board of Directors at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and a member in good standing with the American Association of University Professors, National Black MBA Association, Atlanta Press Club, Atlanta NAACP, and the Black Law Students Association.

Founded by formerly enslaved religious leaders at Big Bethel AME Church in 1881, Morris Brown College is the first college in Georgia to be owned and operated by African Americans. The iconic Fountain Hall and the current Morris Brown campus are where Dr. W.E.B. Du Bois wrote “The Souls of Black Folk” in 1903. Notable alumni include Alberta Williams King, mother of Martin Luther King, Jr., and James Alan McPherson, the first Black writer to win a Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.