Over the past couple of years Hyundai Motor America has redesigned just about their entire fleet of cars. The revamping has sparked new life into the brand, with cars that sizzle in looks and performance. The 2021 Sonata Hybrid is sporting a new look.

In 2020 Hyundai redesigned their midsize flagship car giving it a complete makeover. In 2021, to add more spice to the the Sonata, the model now features Safe Exit Warning and a six-way power passenger seat on the Limited trim.

They also added 19-inch alloy wheels and Pirelli P Zero™ tires as a standard feature on most models. So what is the big deal about tires? Well, the P Zeros are all-season tires that gives the driving enthusiasts and average driver a combination of performance appearance, responsive handling and durability along with all-season traction, including in light snow.

