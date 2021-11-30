Pennsylvania DA appealing Bill Cosby’s freedom with US Supreme Court

Bill Cosby is a free man. But a Pennsylvania district attorney intends to change that.

Montgomery County prosecutor Kevin Greene has filed an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court to try to throw the fallen funnyman back in prison to finish out the balance of his sentence.

Greene denounced the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s ruling to release Cosby as “a dangerous precedent,” according to Variety.

“A prosecution announcement not to file charges should not trigger due process protections against future criminal proceedings because circumstances could change, including new incriminating statements by the accused,” the prosecutor’s office argued.

In July 2021, the state’s highest court ruled 6-1 that Cosby should never have been prosecuted and imprisoned in the first place because “The Cosby Show” creator relied on the previous D.A.’s agreement not to prosecute him in the future. Only then did Cosby feel free to provide incriminating evidence regarding his propensity to drug females before engaging in copulation.

In the end, the damning testimony freely given by Cosby was later used to convict him. He ended up serving nearly three years on a three-to-10 year sentence at a suburban Philadelphia prison.

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s attorney and spokesperson, singed the prosecutor’s decision to seek the Supreme Court audience and “throw the Constitution out the window.”

“There is no merit to the DA’s request which centers on the unique facts of the Cosby case and has no impact on important federal questions of law,” Wyatt said. “This is a pathetic last-ditch effort that will not prevail. The Montgomery County’s DA’s fixation with Mr. Cosby is troubling to say the least.”