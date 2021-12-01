6 items she doesn’t want to unwrap for the holidays

Christmas decorations are going up while holiday sales are selling out. So if you’re stressing over what to get your lovely lady this Christmas, we can guarantee you, she does not want to unwrap any of these six items. Hope you kept the receipt.

Sexy underwear or anything intimate

There is nothing more awkward than being surrounded by family opening up a gift from your significant other, only to reveal sexy lingerie or worse — a bedroom toy. This isn’t necessarily a bad gift but, more so bad timing. It also can come off like you’re gifting her this to get something in return, not just because you know she’ll enjoy it.

One of those bath sets

These bath sets can be found across drugstore shelves everywhere, she probably passes them in every store she goes in and hasn’t purchased one yet — this is for a reason. These bath sets are often fairly cheap, and the shower gel doesn’t even lather well. Gifting this comes across as lazy and last minute.

Clothes (do so at own risk)

Gifting clothing is one thing you should do at your own risk. This can either go great or awful. It could be the wrong size, too big, and she might be insulted, too small, and she may feel bad about herself. Or maybe it’s not her style, and she’s stuck wearing it so she won’t hurt your feelings. Shoes also fall into this category, definitely something to only do if you know your lady very well. Regardless, keep the receipts just in case. Another suggestion is to take her shopping and foot the bill.

Tacky jewelry

The saying is diamonds are a girl’s best friend, not the cheap necklace you got from the middle of the mall. If you love her enough to get her jewelry, please go to a jewelry store, don’t have her neck turning green.

Gift cards

Unless you get her a gift card to a place she has never shopped at, this isn’t an awful gift, and she’ll probably appreciate it. Nevertheless, giving a gift card can come off as simple and low-effort. It isn’t something you would expect from a significant other, but more so from your grandma or aunt. This is only a good idea if it’s something you don’t know how to shop for, like makeup or clothes.

Kitchen appliances

Nothing reinforces gender roles like buying your lady love kitchen appliances. Unless she specifically asked for it, no one wants new cutlery. Kitchen and household appliances are a necessity, not a luxury meant to be gifted. Yes, she’ll probably use it but was it a good gift? No.