 Skip to content

Amade-bust: Mozart chocolate maker goes bankrupt

By R.O. Read | Dec 1, 2021

Mozartkugeln, a popular confection worldwide, has hit a sour note after the manufacturer declared bankruptcy. (Furst Mozartkugeln/Zenger)


By Joseph Golder

A business that makes popular chocolate confections named after Mozart has gone sour.


Salzburg Schokolade, the manufacturer of Mozartkugel, has filed for bankruptcy.

The maker of the popular candy, described by retailer Mirabell as “a marzipan center, surrounded by layers of dark and light praline cream, coated in finest rich dark chocolate,” cites losses dating back five years.

The company has liabilities of around 27.29 million euros, ($30.9 million) at the liquidation value, of which unsecured are around 17.69 million euros ($20 million), the filing states, and assets of around 23.35 million euros ($26.4 million), of which free assets are around 13.75 million euros ($15.5 million), according to the filing.


There are around 614 creditors, the press release states, and around 140 affected employees.

“The causes of insolvency are primarily due to the loss of a major order in 2016 and a significant decline in sales due to the corona pandemic in 2020. The forecast for the continued existence of the company is initially negative,” a press release on the bankruptcy filing states.

“The debtor’s company dates back to 1897 and is a traditional confectionery manufacturer with a wide range of confectionery products. It is particularly known for the famous ‘Real Salzburg Mozart Ball by Mirabell,’ which is produced exclusively for Mondelez,” the bankruptcy filing states.

“In addition to fine praline specialties, the product range also includes the Austrian confectionery icon Bobby Riegel. Other well-known brands are: Salzburg Confiserie, Maria Theresia Taler, Schokotaler.com (webshop), Nordpol special products for bakers.

By contrast, the debtor’s wholly owned subsidiary, Salzburg Schokolade CZ sro, located in the Czech Republic / Plana, has not yet been affected by the bankruptcy in question,” according to the press release.

Mozartkugel manufacturer Salzburg Schokolade, based in Salzburg, Austria, cites losses dating to 2016. (Furst Mozartkugeln/Zenger)

Though Mozartkugeln are made by many companies, in different forms, the company that is filling for bankruptcy is the only one legally allowed to sell them under the Mozart name, which is copyrighted.

The chocolates, made by confectioners such as Salzburg Schokolade in Salzburg, Austria, are popular with tourists and are widely available in shops in Vienna and at the country’s airports.

The liquidation lawyer is named as Johannes Hirtzberger, appointed in Salzburg. “The articles of the reporting day were set on Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at the LG Salzburg, and the articles of the examination day on Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.,” the press release states.

The restructuring of the debtor company will have to be examined separately, the filing states.

The company was founded in Salzburg in 1897 under the name Rajsigl-Suesswarenfabrik. It moved to Groedig in 1956.

Edited by Judith Isacoff and Kristen Butler



The post Amade-Bust: Mozart Chocolate Maker Goes Bankrupt appeared first on Zenger News.

Tags:

Why aren’t more CEOs women?

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on the economy during an event at the South Court Auditorium at Eisenhower Executive Office Building on November 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve of the Department of Energy to combat high energy prices which are at a seven-year high across the nation prior to the holiday travel season. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Small businesses squeezed as inflation soars, supply chains clog

Famous Amos, Black Chamber, team up to provide 3 $50K grants for Black businesses, apply today!

The Federal Trade Commission is cracking down on deceptive billing practices for subscription services, including many media outlets. The agency says companies that make it easy to subscribe and difficult to cancel may face enforcement actions. (Erik Drost/CC BY 2.0)

FTC cracks down on ‘click to subscribe, call to cancel’ billing for subscription services

Nick Wilson an employee at Green Toad Hemp, a member of the AgriUnity cooperative, sifts through smokable hemp for CBD for stems on April 19, 2021 in Metter, Georgia. The AgriUnity cooperative is a group of Black farmers formed to better their chances of success by putting their resources together in order to reduce their overhead costs of farming, allowing for market expansion and creating a demand for their products to help bring higher profits and building a sustainable economic plan. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

CBD from a vending machine? Manufacturers face opportunities and challenges in growing industry

strongCrude oil prices remain at multiyear highs and could undermine U.S. economic growth. (David McNew/Getty Images)/strong

Can Biden beat oil prices?

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.