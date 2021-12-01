Beyoncé’s 5th Ivy Park x Adidas drop includes apparel for kids

Beyoncé is dropping an Ivy Park Christmas collection.

The Lemonade hitmaker is giving her athleisure brand a festive shake-up with the “Halls of Ivy,” her newest — and fifth — release from her Ivy Park x Adidas line.

WWD has reported that the 40-year-old singer’s collaboration with the iconic activewear brand is an attempt to “unite all people, regardless of background, color or creed, while celebrating each individual’s creativity.”

In a video teaser – captioned “WELCOME TO THE HALLS OF IVY” – the multiple Grammy Award winner is seen strutting her stuff alongside some of the children of A-listers, including Natalia Bryant, the 18-year-old daughter of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, Reese Witherspoon, and Ryan Phillippe’s two kids, Ava, 22, and Deacon, 18, and Beyoncé’s daughters with Jay-Z; Rumi, 4 and Blue Ivy, 9, with whom she sports matching looks. Her son Sir, 4, does not feature in the clip.

The sizing will follow with usual pattern — XXXS to 3XL for the unisex garments and 1X to 4X for the womenswear – and prices start at $45 and end at $600.

For kids, there will be 34 items in the collection — such as faux fur coats, puffer jackets, track pants, hoodies, and Adidas Ultra Boost trainers ($90) — with prices starting at $30.

Earlier in the year, Beyonce told Harper’s Bazaar how excited she was to be creating a children’s line.

The “If I Were a Boy” singer said: “I’m excited that IVY PARK x Adidas will now feature kids’ clothing with this drop.

“On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits. My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we’d find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match. So, it is a natural progression for IVY PARK to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children’s sizing.”

The entire collection — for 24 hours — will be exclusively released on adidas.com on Dec. 9 before its international release the following day, Dec. 10.