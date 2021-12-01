Cardi B the 1st female rapper to go diamond twice

Cardi B made history as the first female rapper to ever have more than one record go diamond.

Cardi was informed by the Recording Industry Association of America that her collaborative single with Maroon 5, “Girls Like You,” has sold more than 10 million copies in the United States, thereby earning a diamond designation.

“Girls Like You,” from Maroon 5’s Red Pill Blues album, spent seven weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 in 2017 and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2018.

.@iamcardib becomes the first female rapper to earn two @RIAA Diamond singles. — chart data (@chartdata) November 30, 2021

The Bronx, New York-born bombshell immediately used her Twitter account to inform her 20 million followers of her record-setting achievement and expressed gratitude to Maroon 5.

Wow I got two Diamond records! Thank you sooo much @maroon5 for including me on this song and this is the song I cater to my daughter every time I perform it.I’m forever grateful 🥲 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 30, 2021

The RIAA also posted the small list of female artists in any musical genre to accomplish such a feat. Cardi B is now tied with pop singer Lady Gaga in the number of diamond records, one behind songstress Katy Perry for the all-time mark.

Cardi was so excited that she changed her Twitter avatar to a man with two diamonds in place of his eyes to express her feelings of bliss at the news.

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend 💎💋 https://t.co/vjwVKsMCZA — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 30, 2021

The news comes just days after the 29-year-old reportedly moved into her mansion in New Jersey, even though she announced that it was in her New York hometown.

Also, Cardi B received a Grammy nod for Best Rap Performance for her song “Up.” It would be her second win after winning Best Rap Album in 2019 for Invasion of Privacy.

As if that weren’t enough, Cardi now owns the two most streamed female rap records of 2021 for “Up” and “WAP,” the latter a famous duet done with Megan Thee Stallion.

“WAP” and “UP” were the most streamed female rap songs on the Apple Music Global chart in 2021. The two songs land at #26 and #27 overall. 📎: https://t.co/ViV80hiHg5 pic.twitter.com/eWV04NPxEX — Fan Account | #BLM 💎💎 (@BardiUpdatess) November 30, 2021

Fans of Cardi had her trending at the top of Twitter trends as they shared in her elation.