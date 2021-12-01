Cardi B’s whipped cream sells out within minutes of release

Cardi B‘s new line of whipped cream sold out within minutes of going on sale.

The 29-year-old rap star’s Whipshots — a vodka-infused whipped cream — went on sale on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, and the cans were all sold within minutes.

The “WAP” hitmaker — who has previously called the brand “Cardi in a can” — initially wrote on Twitter: “Whipshots are here yall!!! Get yours today 12pm est at http://whipshots.com – we got new drops every day because I want errbody to get theirs. You never had whipped cream like this before I promise.”

And Cardi later wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “Wowowow whipshots sold out already!! We got more tomorrow though — http://whipshots.com.”

Cardi announced plans to launch Whipshots earlier this year, when she claimed that the brand “matches [her] style.”

She said at the time: “I’m so excited to join Starco Brands with this incredible opportunity. Whipshots matches my style – over the top, sexy, unique. Together we’re completely innovating whipped cream and giving it an extra pop. Whipshots is Cardi in a can.”